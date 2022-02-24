Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 402,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,207. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

