Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$516.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

TSE:EDV opened at C$32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.72. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

