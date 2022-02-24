Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given New €22.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €22.50 ($25.57) to €22.60 ($25.68) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.