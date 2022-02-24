Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.45) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Enel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
