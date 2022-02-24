Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 27,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Energizer has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

