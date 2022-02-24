Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.26

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 414370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
