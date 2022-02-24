Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.26

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 414370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

