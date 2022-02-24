Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.