Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. 12,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,852. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Entergy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

