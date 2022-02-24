EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $3.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

