EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,264 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 563.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of PIE opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

