EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37,641 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 304.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY stock opened at $89.44 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.