EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,124 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 319,151 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,770,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter.

PSI stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $137.17. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $105.55 and a 1-year high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

