EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

