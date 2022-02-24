EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $316.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.91. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

