EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

