EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $262.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.74. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

