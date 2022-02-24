Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.00.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

