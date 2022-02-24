Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

