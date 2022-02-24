Equities Analysts Set Expectations for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InnovAge in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 3,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

