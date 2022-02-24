Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.53

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.
Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
