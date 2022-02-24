Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.53

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Erasca alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.