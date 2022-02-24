Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Trading 3.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.24. 3,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,067,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

