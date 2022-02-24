Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.460-$13.940 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.51. 278,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.53.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.