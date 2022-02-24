European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

