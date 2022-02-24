Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Announces Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Everbridge stock traded up $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $46.29. 1,610,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $168.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

