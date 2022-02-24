Evercore ISI Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,751.40.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $258.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,211.28. 29,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,442.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

