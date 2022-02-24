Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Evergy were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Evergy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 68,979 shares of company stock worth $4,563,267 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

