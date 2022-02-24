Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,267. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

