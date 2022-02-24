EverRise Trading 33.3% Lower This Week (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $58.62 million and $974,661.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

