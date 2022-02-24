Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $24.34. Evolent Health shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 7,320 shares.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.13.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.