Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the energy company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 million, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

