Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,875 shares of company stock worth $1,569,111. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

