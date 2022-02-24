Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

EXAS stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,875 shares of company stock worth $1,569,111 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

