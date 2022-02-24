ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

ExlService stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 360,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. ExlService has a 12 month low of $79.60 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

