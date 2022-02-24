ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

ExlService stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 360,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. ExlService has a 12 month low of $79.60 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Earnings History for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

