Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 269.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,497 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,478,799. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

