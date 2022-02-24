Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,660,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 105,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

EXPD stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

