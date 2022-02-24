Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

