Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.