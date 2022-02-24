Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.40 million and the lowest is $322.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $96.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expro Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Expro Group stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.30.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

