Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 608,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,373,014. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

