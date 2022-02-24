FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:FDS opened at $394.00 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.53. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

