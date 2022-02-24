FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

