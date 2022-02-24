FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $351.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $394.00 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.