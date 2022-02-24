Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend by 405.3% over the last three years. Falcon Minerals has a payout ratio of 141.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $488.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.58.
Several brokerages have commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
Falcon Minerals Company Profile
Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
