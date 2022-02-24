Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend by 405.3% over the last three years. Falcon Minerals has a payout ratio of 141.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $488.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

