Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.25

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 589545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

