Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 164553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $119,809,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

