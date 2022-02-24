Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $488.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

