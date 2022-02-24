Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $240.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.