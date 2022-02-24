Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,587 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

FB traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $194.54. The company had a trading volume of 554,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,816,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.12. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.05 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $529.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.