Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $28.57 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,297,000 after acquiring an additional 186,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.44. 84,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

