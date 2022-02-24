Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $30.02 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.67. 21,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,275. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.99.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

